USA’s Brett Berard (21) celebrates a goal against Sweden during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Harvard forward Matthew Coronato scored twice and the defending champion United States held off Sweden 3-2 on Sunday night to finish 4-0 in Group B play in the world junior hockey championship.

Latvia players celebrate a win over Czechia during third-period IIHF world junior hockey championship game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Finland’s Joni Jurmo (4) checks Slovakia’s Roman Faith (9) during third-period IIHF world junior hockey championship game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Finland celebrates a goal against Slovakia’s goalie Tomas Bolo (1) during third-period IIHF world junior hockey championship game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Latvia’s Ralfs Bergmanis (16), Martins Lavins (6) and Girts Silkalns (15) celebrate a goal against Czechia during second-period IIHF world junior hockey championship game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Latvia players celebrate a win over Czechia during third-period IIHF world junior hockey championship game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
USA’s Luke Hughes (43) checks Sweden’s Jonathan Lekkerimaki (24) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
USA’s Wyatt Kaiser (5) checks Sweden’s Oskar Olausson (21) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
USA’s Wyatt Kaiser (5) and Sweden’s Oskar Olausson (21) battle for the puck during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
USA’s Landon Slaggert (19) and Sweden’s Simon Edvinsson (7) battle for the puck during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
USA’s Matt Knies (89) wears nose plugs after being injured against Sweden during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

