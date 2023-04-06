Japan US Women Hockey

Japan goaltender Miyuu Masuhara (20) makes a save against United States defender Cayla Barnes (3) during the first period at the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Alex Carpenter scored twice and the United States beat Japan 7-1 on Wednesday to open group play in the women's world hockey championship.


United States forward Hilary Knight (21) battles for the puck with Japan forward Yoshino Enomoto (16) during the second period at the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States forward Hilary Knight (21) shoots the puck wide on Japan goaltender Miyuu Masuhara (20) during the first period at the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

