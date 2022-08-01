Tigers Twins Baseball - CP

Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela (15) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the bottom of 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Gio Urshela went right back to work after his wife delivered their new daughter and gave the Minnesota Twins a critical comeback victory with the first game-ending home run of his career.

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda (64) celebrates with teammates after scoring off a walkoff two-run home run by Gio Urshela during the of 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela watches his walkoff two-run home run during the bottom of the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa reviews a play in the dugout during the bottom of the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the bottom of the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez winds up during the top of the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

