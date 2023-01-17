StThomasHockeyArenaRendering940 copy.jpg

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will hold about 4,000 patrons for hockey. (Rendering courtesy of the University of St. Thomas)

The University of St. Thomas has unveiled plans for a new basketball and hockey arena to be built on its St. Paul campus — boosted by a $75 million donation the school said is “the single largest monetary gift ever given to a Minnesota university.”


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments