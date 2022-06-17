The unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 2% in May — a new record low since the metric has been tracked in 1976, according to numbers released this week by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Minnesota’s labor force participation rate rose from 68.3% to 68.4%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6% and the labor force participation rate ticked up a tenth of a point to 62.3%.
Minnesota has now gained jobs for eight months in a row. Minnesota gained 6,600 jobs in May, up 0.2% in the last month on a seasonally adjusted basis following the addition of 11,700 jobs (revised down from 11,900) in April. The private sector gained 7,500 jobs.
The U.S. gained 390,000 jobs, up 0.3% from April to May, with the private sector also up 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
“Minnesota’s on course to continue adding jobs — if employers can find workers to fill them. We’re still down more than 75,000 people in our labor force since before the pandemic.” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “That’s why we’ve launched our “Summer of Jobs” campaign to highlight the many opportunities in the job market, and to help employers find workers in labor pools they may have previously overlooked.”
DEED is continuing the Summer of Jobs campaign to highlight opportunities for employers and job-seekers across Minnesota. The campaign includes job shadowing some of the best-paying in-demand jobs available in the state, including in manufacturing, health care and technology. It will also share best practices and opportunities for employers to find talent in groups often overlooked, such as immigrant communities, Minnesotans with disabilities and people recently released from correctional facilities.
The campaign kicked off in Mankato this week, where Commissioner Grove shadowed a welder named Tealy Krosch at Jones Metal, and met with Schwickerts Construction, a company that has seen strong results in recruiting workers from Puerto Rico to move to Minnesota. The campaign will continue with stops in Owatonna and Duluth over the coming weeks.
Over the month, several Minnesota supersectors gained or lost a significant number of jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis:
Gains were in construction (up 4,100), manufacturing (up 1,100), professional and business services (up 2,500), and educational and health services (up 3,200).
Losses were in leisure and hospitality (down 4,300 jobs), government (down 900 jobs) and retail trade (down 800 jobs).
Over the year, Minnesota gained 73,017 payroll jobs, up 2.6%.
In Minnesota and across the nation, wages are not currently keeping up with the rate of inflation. Over the year average hourly earnings rose $1.12. That is up 3.4% — less than half of the increase in consumer prices over the same period.