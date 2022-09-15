Western Illinois Minnesota Football

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, left, and head coach P. J. Fleck, right, hug after a Minnesota touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota hosts Colorado this week as the only unbeaten team in the Big Ten's weaker West Division. The Gophers are 2-0 and favored by 27½ points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Buffaloes are 0-2 for the first time since 2012. They lost to Air Force last week 41-10. Minnesota won at Colorado 30-0 last year while allowing only 63 total yards on 45 plays. Sixth-year Gophers star Mohamed Ibrahim has a school-record streak of 11 straight games with 100-plus rushing yards. He has 37 career rushing touchdowns, three scores short of all-time leader Darrell Thompson.

