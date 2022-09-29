Bills Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures at the end of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Bills 21-19. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins kick off this week's schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football." The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo Bills wasn't convincing enough, perhaps a win over the defending AFC champion Bengals would prove the Dolphins are legitimate contenders. Tagovailoa is trying to play with an injured back on short rest. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would be questionable in a typical week. Miami has a capable backup in Teddy Bridgewater if needed.

Bengals Cowboys Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a two point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against he Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
