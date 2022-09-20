UN General Assembly Education Summit

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the start of the Transforming Education Summit at United Nations headquarters on Monday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity's future — and the planet's. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments