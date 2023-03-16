Switzerland UN Russia Ukraine War Crimes

Jasminka Dzumhur, left, Erik Mose, center, and Pablo de Greiff speak about the release of comprehensive report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to the Human Rights Council, during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

 MARTIAL TREZZINI

GENEVA (AP) — Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity, according to a report from a U.N.-backed inquiry released Thursday.


