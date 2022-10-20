Britain Politics

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

 JESSICA TAYLOR

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments