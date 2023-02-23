cbee72-20230221-a-woman-speaks-to-a-class-in-front-of-a-map-webp2000 copy.jpg

Iryna Petrus, community outreach manager with the Ukrainian American Community Center, assists during a money management class last week, The class is taught by the International Institute of Minnesota and part of an effort to help recent immigrants get settled in their new home in Minnesota. (Judy Griesedieck/MPR News)

Before many had even spent a full week in Minnesota, a group of newly-arrived Ukrainians were soaking up knowledge at a community orientation class inside the Ukrainian American Community Center in Northeast Minneapolis.


