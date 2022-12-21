Biden Zelenskyy Washington

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk along the Colonnade of the White House on Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and to press for continued aid in the brutal months to come. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”


