APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian military officers carry a coffin during a funeral procession in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. Kasich Kostiantyn, 42, a senior lieutenant of 93rd Ukrainian brigade was killed on Tuesday in the fightings in Bakhmut area. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

 Emilio Morenatti

MUNICH (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western allies Friday to quicken their military support for Ukraine, warning at a major international security conference that delays would play into Russia’s hand as the invasion approaches its first anniversary.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments