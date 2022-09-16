APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Oleg Kotenko uses his smartphone to film the unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine on Thursday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

 Evgeniy Maloletka

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities unearthed bodies, some they said bore hallmarks of torture, from a mass burial site Friday in an area recently recaptured from Russian forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited the site as an example of “what the Russian occupation has led to.”

