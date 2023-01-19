Debt Limit

The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

 Jon Elswick

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government bumped up against its debt limit Thursday, prompting the Treasury Department to take “extraordinary” accounting steps to avoid default — as friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raised concern about whether the U.S. can sidestep an economic crisis.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments