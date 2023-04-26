Biden US South Korea

President Joe Biden and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol stand on stage during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol announced Wednesday the two nations will bolster the response to North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat with an agreement that includes plans to dock U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in over 40 years, bolster training between the two countries and improve information sharing between the allies.


