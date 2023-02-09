United States China Balloon

FBI special agents process material recovered from the high altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina on Thursday at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va. (FBI via AP)

WASHINGTON — The China balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.


