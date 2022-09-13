Gas Prices

A gas station employee pumps gas into a vehicle at a Sunoco station in Wall Township, New Jersey in July. (AP File Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

 Ted Shaffrey

WASHINGTON — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households.

