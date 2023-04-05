Taiwan President McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as she arrives at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Risking China's ire, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomed Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to a high-level meeting on U.S. soil as a “great friend of America” on Wednesday in a fraught show of U.S. support.


