Germany Ukraine War

A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank drives through a pool of water during preparations for a training exercise in Munster, Germany, in 2017. The German government has confirmed it will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks. (Philipp Schulze/dpa via AP, file)

 Philipp Schulze

Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.


