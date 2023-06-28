Missing Indigenous

Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission listen to testimony during a field hearing in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday. Four skirts were placed at the front of the room to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

 Susan Montoya Bryan

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced it will funnel more resources toward addressing the alarming rate of disappearances and killings among Native Americans.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments