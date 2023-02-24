a26d38-20230112-mn-hospital-buy-pitch04-webp2000 copy.jpg

The University of Minnesota Dean of the Medical School Jakub Tolar speaks on the plan to ask for assistance from the state to buy back M Health facilities from Fairview in January. The university said Friday it wants the state to provide $950 million to fund the move. (Michelle Wiley/MPR News)

The University of Minnesota released what it plans to ask state lawmakers to provide as it works to acquire its buildings from Fairview Health Services, in the midst of a proposed merger with Sanford Health, based in Sioux Falls, SD.


