APTOPIX Timberwolves Jazz Basketball

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.


Timberwolves Jazz Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Timberwolves Jazz Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments