Nationals Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Jorge Polanco homered and Bailey Ober pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday.


Nationals Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco hits a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Nationals Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

