Rays Orioles Baseball

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws a pitch to the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Baltimore. The Rays won 6-4 in ten innings. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Minnesota Twins badly needed pitching and weren't afraid to part with multiple promising minor leaguers to get it.

Cardinals Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
White Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jhoan Duran pumps his fist in celebration after the final out defeating the Chicago White Sox 6-3 during a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Michael Fulmer throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Orioles Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments