Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon (1) is checked out for injury after he was hit by a foul ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Minnesota Twins center fielder Nick Gordon is heading to the injured list after he fractured his right shin during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.


Minnesota Twins' Joey Gallo, left, reacts after being hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

