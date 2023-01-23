Royals Twins Trade Baseball

FILE - Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor (2) scores with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh waiting for the throw during the 10th inning of a baseball game April 24, 2022, in Seattle. The Minnesota Twins have acquired veteran outfielder Taylor for more depth and better defense from the Kansas City Royals for two relief pitching prospects. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, adding depth and defense to their outfield in exchange for two relief pitching prospects.


