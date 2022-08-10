APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower Wednesday on his way to the New York attorney general’s office for a deposition in a civil investigation. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

 Julia Nikhinson

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement.

