Election 2024 Trump

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.


