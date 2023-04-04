APTOPIX Trump Indictment

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy, prosecutors said Tuesday in unsealing a historic 34-count felony indictment against the former president.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments