Donald Trump has become the first former president to be indicted in a criminal case after a grand jury investigation into hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump Legal Troubles

People hold up posters as part of a protest in front of the courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump's anticipated indictment on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)


