Inaugural Probe Trial

Tom Barrack, left, leaves Brooklyn Federal Court Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

 Ted Shaffrey

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments