Hawks Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Trailing by a point with 7.2 seconds left, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch looked at Karl-Anthony Towns in the huddle and told him he'd get the ball with a chance to put Minnesota ahead.


Hawks Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 125-124. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
APTOPIX Hawks Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) dribbles around Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey, right, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments