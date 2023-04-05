Severe Weather

Debris covers the ground as homes are damaged after severe weather in Glen Allen, Mo., on Wednesday. (Courtesy of Josh Wells via AP)

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — A large tornado tore through southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday, killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction as a broad swath of the Midwest and South kept a wary eye out for further storms that could spawn additional twisters and hail.


