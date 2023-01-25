APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis

Tommy Paul of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Tommy Paul was too little at the time to remember watching Andy Roddick win the 2003 U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam singles title for an American man.


Tommy Paul, right, of the U.S. is congratulated by compatriot Ben Shelton following their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Tommy Paul of the U.S. signs autographs after defeating compatriot Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

