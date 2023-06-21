Father And Son Reunited

Bear hugs and cries of joy marked the reunion of Harry T. Brundidge II, and his son, Harry T. Brundidge III, believed dead after his plane crashed in France. The reunion took place aboard a Coast Guard troop transpor in Boston at Commonwealth Pier, June 21, 1945. The father, an associate editor of Cosmopolitan magazine in New York, had not seen his son for five years. (AP Photo/Abe Fox)


  
