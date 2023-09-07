 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups category.

* WHERE...Benton, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Morrison, Rice, Steele, and
Waseca counties in Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older
adults, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The air quality alert will be allowed to expire
at 6 PM. Air quality is gradually improving and will fall below
alert criteria this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.

Today in history - Sept. 7

President Jimmy Carter Canal treaty

The stage is set at the Pan American Union in Washington for the signing of the Panama Canal treaty Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1977. From left are: President Jimmy Carter; Organization of American States Secretary-General Alejandro Orfila; and Panama’s head of government Omar Torrijos. (AP Photo)


  

An error occurred