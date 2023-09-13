Today in history - Sept. 13

To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Mrs. Ella J. Rice, talks to one of her pupils, all of whom are white, in a third grade classroom of the Draper Elementary School in southeast Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 1954. This was the first day of non-segregated schools, both as to teachers and pupils, in the District of Columbia public school system. Rice was the only Black teacher in the school. (AP Photo)
