Today in history - May 24 Philip Weyhe Philip Weyhe Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save today in historyAstronaut Scott Carpenter slips into the Aurora 7 before being blasted into orbit from Cape Canaveral Florida, May 24, 1962. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Philip Weyhe St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments