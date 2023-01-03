.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. Overnight a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early Tuesday afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A wintry mix becoming heavy snow later today with a few hours of very heavy snowfall rates. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Then steady snow Tuesday night through Wednesday with a few more inches possible. * WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
