Walter Mondale Virginia 1983

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, center right, is escorted through a local food shelf store as he visited a food shelf in Virginia on Monday, Feb. 21, 1983. With him, to his right, is U.S. Rep. Jim Oberstar and behind, center, Gov. Rudy Perpich. Mondale announced earlier in the day his candidacy for presidency. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

today in history


Recommended for you

Load comments