...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds
will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There
should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday
night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as
high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday
afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected
during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
3 AM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter
Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as
high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold
wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch,
from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds
will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There
should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday
night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as
high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday
afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected
during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
3 AM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter
Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as
high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold
wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch,
from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds
will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There
should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday
night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as
high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday
afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected
during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
3 AM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter
Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as
high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold
wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch,
from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Apollo 8 astronauts, suited up and ready to go, enter van heading for their Saturn 5 rocket which blasted them into a moon orbit at Cape Kennedy, Fla., Dec. 21, 1968. Leading the way was Commander Frank Borman, followed by James A. Lovell and William A. Anders. (AP File Photo)