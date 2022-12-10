...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Intermittent rounds of mixed wintry precipitation,
including freezing drizzle and light snow. Snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to a couple
hundredths of an inch are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will develop in addition to the
wintry precipitation, some of which may be deposited onto
roads, especially elevated roads such as bridges and
overpasses. This may also cause slippery conditions. The
potential for slippery roads will last through sunrise and
into late Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., delivers his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech in the auditorium of Oslo University in Norway on Dec. 10, 1964. King, the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace prize, is recognized for his leadership in the American civil rights movement and for advocating non violence. (AP FilePhoto)