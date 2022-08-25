Today in history - Aug. 25 Philip Weyhe Philip Weyhe Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Leff, 9, of Toronto, Canada, visits the Boston Computer Show, Aug. 25, 1977, and tries math problems via a TV set and computer meant for home use by Apple Computer Inc. (AP Photo/File) CM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Philip Weyhe St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments