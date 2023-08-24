Today in history - Aug. 24

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Bing Crosby, singer and golfer, is framed by golf clubs in suburban St. Paul on Aug. 24, 1963 as he starts on a round of golf to pit his score against thousands of amateurs around the nation who are vying for three spots in the Crosby Pro-Am tournament in January at Pebble Beach, Calif. Three classes of handicaps are used and an elimination system, including a “Beat Bing” playoff. Bing played his round at the White Bear Yacht Club golf course. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick)