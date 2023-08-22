Today in history - Aug. 22

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 116 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to
the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Members of the Church of God, a faith sect, recently revived rites at which they handle poisonous snakes. Although a Kentucky statute passes in 1940 forbids the handling of the snakes in connection with religious services, the meeting was held after the recent death of a native of the region who was bitten by a rattlesnake, This photo shows members surrounding a woman who has “got the spirit” in Evarts, KY., Aug. 22, 1944. (AP Photo)
Police in riot gear walk past a police car that was over tuned by rioters Aug. 21, 1991 in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. Police struggled to prevent confrontations between black and Jewish residents for the third day after an incident that left a black child dead in a car accident involving a Hasidic driver, and the stabbing death of another Hasidic man in the melee that followed. (AP photo/David Burns)