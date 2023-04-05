WOUNDED KNEE STANDOFF

A member of the American Indian Movement, left, offers a peace pipe to Kent Frizzell, right, assistant U.S. attorney general, in a tepee at Wounded Knee, S.D., during a ceremony Thursday, April 5, 1973 ending the bloody 71-day standoff between the American Indian Movement and federal authorities. (AP File Photo/Jim Mone)


Recommended for you

Load comments