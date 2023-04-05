...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Minnesota...
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Dakota and Rice Counties.
.Melting snow combined with recent precipitation has led to an
increase in river levels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 896.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 897.8
feet Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
