Polio Vaccine Shipments Begin 1955

In the shipping room at Cutter Laboratories in Berkeley, Calif., workmen label packages of Salk polio vaccine for distribution on April 13, 1955. Cutter Laboratories, along with other leading drug manufacturers, has been preparing a supply of the vaccine in anticipation of approval of the recent nationwide Salk vaccine tests. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)


Recommended for you

Load comments