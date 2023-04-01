...BLIZZARD WARNING CONTINUES THIS MORNING FOR SNOWFALL RATES OF
UP TO 1 INCH PER HOUR ALONG WITH WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH...
.Heavy snow will continue for a couple more hours early this
morning, and then is expected to diminish by sunrise. The main
concern with this storm is the intense snowfall rates of up to 1
inch per hour, along with strong northerly winds. This will lead
to significant blowing and drifting snow, with whiteout conditions
at times.
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect through 7am for portions of
Minnesota east of the Minnesota River through western Wisconsin,
along with a Winter Storm Warning for Freeborn county MN.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
