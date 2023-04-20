Kraken Avalanche Hockey

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev blocks a Seattle Kraken shot during the second period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

To keep his racing mind in check, Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner sometimes turns to the chess board. Anything to unwind and not constantly dwell — even obsess — on stopping shots.


San Jose Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund (20) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday April 13, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan McKinnon (29) during the third period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Denver (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

